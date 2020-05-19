First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,069 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of American Water Works worth $24,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,042,010,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,866,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,090,000 after purchasing an additional 491,590 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,819,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,053,000 after purchasing an additional 234,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,113,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 144,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 354.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,912,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, Director Lloyd M. Yates purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $475,395. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.90.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $122.51 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $141.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

