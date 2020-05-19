First South Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FSBS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.14

First South Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FSBS)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $1.14. First South Bancorp shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14.

First South Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSBS)

First South Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First South Bank that provides banking products and services in South Carolina. It offers demand, savings, time, and other deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including residential construction and development loans; commercial and industrial non-real estate loans; and consumer loans.

