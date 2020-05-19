First Manhattan Co. Sells 5,254 Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.36.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tomkins bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.66 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,398 shares in the company, valued at $652,936.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Naren K. Gursahaney bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,786.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,260. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SERV opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.23. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

