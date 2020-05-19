First Manhattan Co. Sells 3,270 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,762 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,239,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Tapestry by 17,531.3% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,821 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

TPR opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $22.38. Tapestry Inc has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $32.44.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TPR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, April 10th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

