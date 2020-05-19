First Manhattan Co. Sells 300 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 843.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 953.3% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE opened at $95.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.21. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLE. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

