First Manhattan Co. Sells 28,143 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,143 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Athene were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Athene in the 4th quarter worth $1,326,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Athene during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Athene by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 298,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 30,639 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Athene during the fourth quarter worth about $74,638,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Athene by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 844,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,705,000 after acquiring an additional 342,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,837.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Athene from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Athene from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

