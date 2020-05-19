First Manhattan Co. Reduces Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 356,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,158,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 32,222 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 355,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 203,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 50.63%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.85.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

