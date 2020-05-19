First Manhattan Co. Purchases 4,000 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 96.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $91,008,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,086,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,657 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 284.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,792,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,996 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,620,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,992,000 after purchasing an additional 901,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,326,000 after purchasing an additional 845,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $45.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on OHI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

