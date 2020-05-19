First Manhattan Co. Has $148,000 Stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 82.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,954 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.85. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. Cardinal Health Inc has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.486 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on CAH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

