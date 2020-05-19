First Manhattan Co. Decreases Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 99.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 629,000 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $179,337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,773.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,919,000 after buying an additional 1,721,288 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 3,050.8% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,664,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,943 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $31,050,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $30,105,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded D. R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks cut D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

Shares of D. R. Horton stock opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 7.25.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $93,134.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,243 shares of company stock valued at $167,174 in the last three months. 6.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

