Financial Survey: CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) versus Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) and CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Noble Energy and CNOOC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Energy $4.99 billion 0.95 -$66.00 million $0.90 10.93 CNOOC $33.50 billion 1.45 $8.77 billion $19.68 5.52

CNOOC has higher revenue and earnings than Noble Energy. CNOOC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noble Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Energy and CNOOC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Energy -25.33% -0.82% -0.39% CNOOC N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Noble Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of CNOOC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Noble Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Noble Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. CNOOC pays an annual dividend of $8.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Noble Energy pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNOOC pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Noble Energy has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and CNOOC has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. CNOOC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Noble Energy and CNOOC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Energy 1 5 20 0 2.73 CNOOC 1 5 4 0 2.30

Noble Energy currently has a consensus target price of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 85.47%. CNOOC has a consensus target price of $103.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.15%. Given Noble Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Noble Energy is more favorable than CNOOC.

Risk and Volatility

Noble Energy has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNOOC has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CNOOC beats Noble Energy on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. Its principal assets are located in the US onshore unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins in the Eastern Mediterranean and off the west coast of Africa. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 1,929 million barrels oil equivalent of total proved reserves. Noble Energy, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China. It also holds interests in various oil and gas assets in Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Oceania, and Europe. As of December 31, 2017, the company had net proved reserves of approximately 4.84 billion barrels-of-oil equivalent. In addition, it is involved in the issuance of bonds. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. CNOOC Limited is a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation.

