Financial Architects Inc Sells 400 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

