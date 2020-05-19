Financial Architects Inc Increases Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

In other news, Director Michael Fung purchased 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $99,747.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,564.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 3,376,928 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $142,506,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $554.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.