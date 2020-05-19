Financial Architects Inc Has $30,000 Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $279.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.95. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $312.48. The company has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $5,042,044.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,665,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,451 shares of company stock valued at $14,974,357. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

