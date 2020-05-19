Financial Architects Inc Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,385.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $945.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,260.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,327.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

