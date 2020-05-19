Financial Architects Inc Has $1.20 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 23.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after purchasing an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $750,455,000 after acquiring an additional 512,407 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,016,993,000 after purchasing an additional 85,048 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS opened at $116.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.21 and its 200 day moving average is $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

