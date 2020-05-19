Financial Analysis: eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) vs. Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.0% of eBay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Etsy shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of eBay shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Etsy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for eBay and Etsy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eBay 4 14 10 0 2.21 Etsy 1 3 14 0 2.72

eBay presently has a consensus price target of $41.77, suggesting a potential downside of 1.72%. Etsy has a consensus price target of $74.74, suggesting a potential downside of 4.40%. Given eBay’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe eBay is more favorable than Etsy.

Risk & Volatility

eBay has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Etsy has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares eBay and Etsy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eBay 44.44% 63.44% 10.19% Etsy 8.76% 18.68% 5.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares eBay and Etsy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eBay $10.80 billion 2.76 $1.79 billion $2.32 18.32 Etsy $818.38 million 11.34 $95.89 million $0.76 102.87

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than Etsy. eBay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Etsy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

eBay beats Etsy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eBay

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets. Its Classifieds platforms include a collection of brands, such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others, which offer online classifieds to enable people find whatever they are looking for in their local communities. The company's platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. eBay Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses. The company offers approximately 50 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including Etsy payments, a payment processing service; promoted listings, an on-site advertising service that allows sellers to pay for prominent placement of their listings in search results; shipping labels, which allows sellers in the United States and Canada to purchase discounted shipping labels; and pattern, a service that allows sellers to build custom Websites, as well as offers seller tools and education resources to manage the administrative side of their businesses. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

