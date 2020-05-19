Ferguson (LON:FERG) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) in a research report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 6,181 ($81.31) price objective on the stock.

FERG has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 7,950 ($104.58) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 7,000 ($92.08) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,950 ($91.42) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferguson to a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($71.03) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,210 ($81.69).

LON FERG opened at GBX 6,014 ($79.11) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,325.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,389.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ferguson has a one year low of GBX 3,700 ($48.67) and a one year high of GBX 7,696 ($101.24). The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

In other news, insider Mike Powell sold 1,151 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,855 ($63.86), for a total value of £55,881.05 ($73,508.35). Also, insider Geoffrey Drabble bought 4,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,004 ($65.82) per share, for a total transaction of £249,349.32 ($328,004.89).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

