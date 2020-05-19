Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is an oil and gas company. It focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves in the Rocky Mountains, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

XOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.48.

NASDAQ:XOG opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.54. Extraction Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The energy company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.20). Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 144.41%. The business had revenue of $285.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. Research analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOG. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 130,134.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,605,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after buying an additional 6,600,402 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,657,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 1,231.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,379,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after buying an additional 4,975,770 shares in the last quarter. Lexington Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,734,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 470.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,987,447 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.