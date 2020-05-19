Evoke Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $273.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.76. The company has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total value of $514,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total value of $18,303,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,494 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,312 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

