Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 600 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Perry sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $1,289,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at $505,203. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bruce D. Given sold 23,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $940,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 862,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,164,730. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 424.94 and a beta of 1.82.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

