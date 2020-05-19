Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 276 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,113,711,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,256,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,724,783,000 after buying an additional 1,080,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,011,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,696,000 after buying an additional 449,091 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,067,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,923,000 after buying an additional 5,709,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $671,833,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.52.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.95. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $63,930.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $169,620.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,426 shares of company stock valued at $795,685. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

