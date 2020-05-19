Evoke Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 83.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allergan during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Allergan during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 233.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allergan alerts:

AGN stock opened at $193.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Allergan plc has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $202.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AGN shares. Cfra downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.73.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.