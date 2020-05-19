Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 460 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 318.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $135,505.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,639.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Dillon acquired 2,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.97 per share, for a total transaction of $151,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at $336,623.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,779. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $94.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -379.48 and a beta of 1.23. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.76.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.83 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

