Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

