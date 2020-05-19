Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bank OZK increased its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Nomura lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

GOOGL opened at $1,385.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,260.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,327.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $945.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

