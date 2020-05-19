Evoke Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $14,242,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 22.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 84,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 35,802 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $150.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

NSC stock opened at $170.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

