Evoke Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

CNI opened at $80.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.06 and its 200-day moving average is $86.89. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $96.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.06.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

