Evoke Wealth LLC Has $60,000 Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 423.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 17,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.82. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,327.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

