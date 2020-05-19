Evoke Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,750,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,732,639,000 after purchasing an additional 384,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,698,000 after acquiring an additional 447,739 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,480,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,905,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,913,000 after purchasing an additional 215,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,869,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,083,000 after purchasing an additional 966,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE:O opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.67. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 5.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.