Evoke Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in L3Harris by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in L3Harris by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in L3Harris by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $180.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.50. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.80.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

