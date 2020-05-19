Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 925 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 29.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $6,142,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on JWN. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 248.03 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.49. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 64.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.