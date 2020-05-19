Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 1,963 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,411 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 0.3% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.58.

DIS stock opened at $116.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

