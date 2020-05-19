EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a report on Friday, April 17th.

OTCMKTS:ETCMY opened at $2.71 on Friday. EUTELSAT COMMUN/S has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51.

Eutelsat Communications SA, a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks.

