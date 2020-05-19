Erytech Pharma (ERYP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ: ERYP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/14/2020 – Erytech Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

Shares of NASDAQ ERYP opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Erytech Pharma SA has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.95.

Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.35). Analysts forecast that Erytech Pharma SA will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

