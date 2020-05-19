Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Trinseo S.A.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Trinseo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($2.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trinseo’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

TSE opened at $17.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $665.38 million, a P/E ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.99. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $50.14.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. Trinseo had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $853.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

In other news, insider David Phillip Stasse purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $96,470.00. Also, Director Henri Steinmetz purchased 17,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $290,805.57. Insiders purchased 34,779 shares of company stock valued at $597,756 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSE. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $290,045,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,890,000 after purchasing an additional 184,599 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 182,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,764,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the period.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

