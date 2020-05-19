Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Relmada Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RLMD. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLMD opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $52.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,748,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 81.2% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,379,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,071,000 after buying an additional 618,322 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

