Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Park Lawn Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Park Lawn in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$68.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$69.37 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, March 27th. CIBC reduced their price target on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of TSE:PLC opened at C$20.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.26. The stock has a market cap of $602.62 million and a PE ratio of 83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.32. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$15.58 and a one year high of C$31.77.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

