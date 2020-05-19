Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Oxford BioMedica plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OXBDF)

Oxford BioMedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Oxford BioMedica in a research note issued on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Gardner expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year.

Get Oxford BioMedica alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oxford BioMedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford BioMedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

OXBDF stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. Oxford BioMedica has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97.

About Oxford BioMedica

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.