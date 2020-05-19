Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for GFL ENVIRON-TS’s Q2 2020 Earnings (CVE:GFL)

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for GFL ENVIRON-TS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.23). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL ENVIRON-TS’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

