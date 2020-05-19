Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Phillips 66’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Phillips 66 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

PSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cfra lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

NYSE PSX opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $323,850. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

