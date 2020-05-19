Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Equitable Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the company will earn $2.83 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EQB. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$127.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$142.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$54.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$93.36. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of C$44.57 and a 52 week high of C$121.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.65 million and a PE ratio of 4.56.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.14 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$134.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$131.40 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.50, for a total transaction of C$42,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,498 shares in the company, valued at C$302,577.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.78%.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

