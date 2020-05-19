ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PLUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ePlus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ePlus from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.00.

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $69.93 on Friday. ePlus has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.32.

In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.72 per share, with a total value of $56,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,250.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ePlus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in ePlus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 636.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

