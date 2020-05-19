Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 94.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 63,802 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $107,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,943,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,079,850.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 491,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,292,090 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

Shares of EPD opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

