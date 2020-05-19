Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETR. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Entergy by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.92.

Shares of ETR opened at $94.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.66. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.56.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

In other news, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $18,168,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,642,361.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,306,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,347.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

