Enphase Energy (ENPH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH):

5/14/2020 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

5/6/2020 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Enphase Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $43.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $54.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/27/2020 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Enphase Energy is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2020 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

ENPH opened at $64.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.07. Enphase Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.96.

Get Enphase Energy Inc alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.31 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 71.56%. The company’s revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $336,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,102 shares in the company, valued at $13,761,240.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $1,289,715.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 609,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,226,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,884,131 shares of company stock valued at $99,893,779 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. State Street Corp increased its position in Enphase Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 67,842 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 207,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 75,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.