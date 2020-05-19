Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.67

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.67 and traded as high as $41.21. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $41.21, with a volume of 0 shares.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.07.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services designed to enhance customer service, enhance efficiency, and manage customer communications across the enterprise.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.