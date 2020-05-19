Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years.

ENX stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

