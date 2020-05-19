Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 29th

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of EIM stock opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $13.58.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

