Eaton Vance (EV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Eaton Vance’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Eaton Vance to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EV stock opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.23. Eaton Vance has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.57.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

